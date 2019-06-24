Rolling Loud’s Bay Area iteration just shared its 2019 lineup. Headliners include Future, G-Eazy, Migos, and Lil Uzi Vert. 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, SOB x RBE, Kamaiyah, Gunna, Playboi Carti, Young Thug, NAV, Tyga, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, and Rico Nasty are also on the festival bill.

Festival organizers say that the lineup for the first-ever New York Rolling Loud will be announced next, followed by the LA lineup. Tickets for Rolling Loud Bay Area go on sale this Friday at 10 AM Pacific.

Check out the full lineup below.