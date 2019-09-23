Rosie Tucker – “Ambrosia”

At the beginning of this year, Rosie Tucker released their very impressive sophomore album, Never Not Never Not Never Not, and today the Los Angeles-based musician is putting out a new song called “Ambrosia.”

It’s a song about desire, centered through the sickly sweet fruit salad that’s certainly an acquired taste. Tucker makes it sound appealing, though, or at least they make what it stands for sound worth fighting for. “Ambrosia, dish of the gods, gets covered in cool whip, shoved to the back of the fridge,” Tucker sings. “Black tank top, middle of autumn/ Nothing is different just cause you wish that it is.”

Listen to it below.

<a href="http://rosietucker.bandcamp.com/track/ambrosia" target="_blank">Ambrosia by Rosie Tucker</a>

TOUR DATES:

09/23 Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge*

09/26 Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo*

09/27 Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge

09/30 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium*

10/02 Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO*

10/04 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace*

10/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space

10/06 El Paso, TX @ Nature House

10/08 Denton, TX @ Dan’s Silverleaf

10/09 Austin, TX @ 523 Thompson

10/13 Raleigh, NC @ Duke’s Coffeehouse

10/15 Richmond, VA @ Space Litter Records

10/16 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Upstairs

10/17 Newark, DE @ The Temple

10/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits

10/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Trans-Pecos

10/20 New York City, NY @ Mercury Lounge

10/21 Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s

10/23 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Project

10/24 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room

10/25 Detroit, MI @ Corktown Tavern

10/28 Kansas City, MO @ Parker 2

11/02 Berkeley, CA @ Gilman

11/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater (residency)

11/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater (residency)

11/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater (residency)

11/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater (residency)

* w/ Soccer Mommy

“Ambrosia” is out now via New Professor.