Rosie Tucker – “Ambrosia”

At the beginning of this year, Rosie Tucker released their very impressive sophomore album, Never Not Never Not Never Not, and today the Los Angeles-based musician is putting out a new song called “Ambrosia.”
It’s a song about desire, centered through the sickly sweet fruit salad that’s certainly an acquired taste. Tucker makes it sound appealing, though, or at least they make what it stands for sound worth fighting for. “Ambrosia, dish of the gods, gets covered in cool whip, shoved to the back of the fridge,” Tucker sings. “Black tank top, middle of autumn/ Nothing is different just cause you wish that it is.”
Listen to it below.
TOUR DATES:
09/23 Missoula, MT @ Top Hat Lounge*
09/26 Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo*
09/27 Seattle, WA @ Black Lodge
09/30 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium*
10/02 Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO*
10/04 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace*
10/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space
10/06 El Paso, TX @ Nature House
10/08 Denton, TX @ Dan’s Silverleaf
10/09 Austin, TX @ 523 Thompson
10/13 Raleigh, NC @ Duke’s Coffeehouse
10/15 Richmond, VA @ Space Litter Records
10/16 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Upstairs
10/17 Newark, DE @ The Temple
10/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits
10/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Trans-Pecos
10/20 New York City, NY @ Mercury Lounge
10/21 Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s
10/23 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Roboto Project
10/24 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room
10/25 Detroit, MI @ Corktown Tavern
10/28 Kansas City, MO @ Parker 2
11/02 Berkeley, CA @ Gilman
11/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater (residency)
11/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater (residency)
11/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater (residency)
11/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater (residency)
* w/ Soccer Mommy
“Ambrosia” is out now via New Professor.