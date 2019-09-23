Samia – “Never Said” (Liz Phair Cover)

Liz Phair’s debut album, Exile In Guyville, celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. It sounds just as good now as it did then, if not better, as does her 1994 follow-up Whip-Smart, which just so happened to turn 25 itself only a couple days ago. The New York-based musician Samia, whose own music is naturally indebted to Phair, has just released a cover of “Never Said” off of Guyville, and in her hands it turns into a bit more hypnotic and less nervy. The song comes attached to a shadowy video that features the actors Lucas Hedges and Fred Hechinger. Watch and listen below

And here’s a Daniel Johnston cover that Samia shared a few weeks ago when the musician passed away: