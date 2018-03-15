Liz Phair Announces Girly-Sound To Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set

Liz Phair’s seminal album Exile In Guyville was released 25 years ago this May. To celebrate, the legendary singer-songwriter and guitarist will reissue the album in a box set, Girly-Sound To Guyville, on its anniversary via Matador Records.

The set comes as a limited edition 7-LP or 3-CD box containing restored audio of all three of Phair’s 1991 Girly-Sound tapes from the original cassettes plus Exile In Guyville remastered by Emily Lazar. Additional materials include a book compiled of an oral history by Jason Cohen, essays penned by famed music critic Ann Powers and Phair herself, and in the vinyl version, previously unreleased photos, artwork, and ephemera.

Phair will also tour for a handful of dates supporting the anniversary release, performing songs from the Girly-Sound tapes for the first time. Below, hear the Girly-Sound version of “Divorce Song” and find many more details on the reissue.

Exile In Guyville Remastered Double LP TRACKLIST:

01 “6’1”’

02 “Help Me Mary”

03 “Glory”

04 “Dance Of The Seven Veils”

05 “Never Said”

06 “Soap Star Joe”

07 “Explain It To Me”

08 “Canary”

09 “Mesmerizing”

10 “Fuck And Run”

11 “Girls! Girls! Girls!”

12 “Divorce Song”

13 “Shatter”

14 “Flower”

15 “Johnny Sunshine”

16 “Gunshy”

17 “Stratford-On-Guy”

18 “Strange Loop”

Yo Yo Buddy Yup Yup Word To Ya Mutha Girly-Sound Cassette 1 Double LP TRACKLIST:

01 “White Babies”

02 “Shane”

03 “6 Dick Pimp”

04 “Divorce Song”

05 “Go West”

06 “Don’t Holdyrbreath”

07 “Johnny Sunshine”

08 “Miss Lucy”

09 “Elvis Song”

10 “Dead Shark”

11 “One Less Thing”

12 “Money”

13 “In Love W/Yself”

Girls! Girls! Girls! Girly-Sound Cassette 2 Double LP TRACKLIST:

01 “Hello Sailor”

02 “Wild-Thing”

03 “Fuck And Run”

04 “Easy Target”

05 “Soap Star Joe”

06 “Ant In Alaska”

07 “GIRLSGIRLSGIRLS”

08 “Polyester Bride”

09 “Thrax”

10 “Miss Mary Mack”

11 “Clean”

12 “Love Song”

13 “Valentine”

Sooty Girly-Sound Cassette 3 Single LP TRACKLIST:

01 “Gigolo”

02 “Flower”

03 “Batmobile”

04 “Slave”

05 “Open Season”

06 “Suckerfish”

07 “California”

08 “South Dakota”

09 “Bomb”

10 “Easy”

11 “Chopsticks”

TOUR DATES:

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

06/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

06/02 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

06/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

06/06 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

06/08 – Wichita, KS @ Wichita Riverfest

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Girly-Sound To Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set is out 5/4 via Matador. Pre-order the box set here and a more streamlined Exile In Guyville reissue here.