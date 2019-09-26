Fern Mayo – “Moonwater”

If the coo that works itself through “Moonwater” sounds a little familiar, it might be because a similar one pops up toward the end of Fern Mayo’s last single, “Echo.” It’s a sort of sonic mirror (an echo, if you will), one that threads the two tracks together. Where it was previously one part of a glittery explosion, here it’s all on its own, hypnotically mournful as a memory dissipates into a stream.

“Strumming my favorite chord in a bedroom with four windows and a white chest of drawers,” Katie Capri sings, her voice like liquid and hard to pick out. “I remember it, the way you held me/ I’ll never sleep like that again.” It’s the second single from Fern Mayo’s upcoming sophomore album, Week Of Charm. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://fernmayo4ever.bandcamp.com/track/moonwater" target="_blank">Moonwater by Fern Mayo</a>

“Moonwater” is out now. Week Of Charm is out 11/8.