Watch Woody Harrelson Welcome Billie Eilish To Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live starts its 45th season this weekend, and Billie Eilish is the show’s first musical guest of the year. She’ll be on the show opposite host Woody Harrelson, who has hosted quite a few times throughout the years.

In their promotional video together, Harrelson shows Eilish around the set like it’s her first day at school. Eilish carries a marble notebook to play up the bit, and they run through introductions with a rotating set of SNL cast members.

Other upcoming SNL musical guests include Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello.

Watch the video below.