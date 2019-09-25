Vegyn – “Nauseous / Devilish” (Feat. JPEGMAFIA)

Vegyn, the South London producer who collaborated with Frank Ocean on Endless and Blonde and cohosted his Beats 1 radio show, is getting ready to release his debut album. Pitchfork reports that Only Diamonds Cut Diamonds, the product of “insanely stoned experimentation,” is out in November. And today, Vegyn is sharing one of its songs.

“Nauseous / Devilish” features Baltimore rap expressionist JPEGMAFIA, who previously teamed up with Vegyn on “Rap Grow Old & Die x No Child Left Behind,” a track from his new album All My Heroes Are Cornballs. In addition to JPEGMAFIA, Only Diamonds Cut Diamonds will feature guest spots from UK artist Jeshi and French Rapper Retro X.

Listen to “Nauseous / Devilish” and check out Only Diamonds Cut Diamonds’s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blue Verb”

02 “Nauseous / Devilish”

03 “That Ain’t No Dang Cat!”

04 “Aspenz”

05 “Cowboy ALLSTAR”

06 “Thoughts of Offing One”

07 “Debold”

08 “Fake Life”

09 “I Don’t Owe You NYthing”

10 “Fire Like Tyndall”

11 “Unknown, Forever Unknown”

12 “Retro OTW”

13 “When I Strike…”

14 “You Owe Me”

15 “It’s Nice to Be Alive”

16 “Blue Verb Reprise”

Only Diamonds Cut Diamonds is out 11/8 via PLZ Make It Ruins