Zedd is following up this year’s Katy Perry-assisted “365” with another big-name collab. On “Good Thing,” the superstar dance producer teams up with R&B singer Kehlani for a pulsing synthetic ode to singledom. “‘Cause I already got a good thing with me/ Yeah, I’ve already done everything I’ve dreamed,” she sings. “I’m good by myself, don’t need no one else/ Don’t tell me that you got a good thing for me.” Listen below.