Alcest – “Sapphire” Video

The French post-metal duo Alcest announced their new album Spiritual Instinct back in August with the release of lead single “Protection.” The band’s back today with another celestial hard-rocker called “Sapphire.” Like “Protection” before it, “Sapphire” brings Alcest’s sound closer to Earth, though the song’s finale calls back to the band’s former grandiosity. Also like the lead single, this one arrives with a video directed by Craig Murray, which you can watch below.

Spiritual Instinct is out 10/25 on Nuclear Blast.