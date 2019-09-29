Watch Billie Eilish Dance On The Ceiling In Her SNL Debut

Billie Eilish was the first musical guest on Saturday Night Live’s 45th season. She performed “Bad Guy” and “I Love You” from her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, on the show last night. For the first song, she engaged in some impressive stagecraft with a set that let her crawl up the walls and onto the ceiling; the second song was a more low-key affair, an intimate duet setting with her brother Finneas.

Eilish made the most of her promotional time in New York City. In addition to the couple of promos she shot for SNL, she also recorded a public service announcement with SNL guest host Woody Harrelson to talk about the climate crisis. She also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, getting interviewed by the late-night host and playing a game of “True Confessions” with comedian Colin Quinn.

Watch her SNL performance and all the rest below.