Watch Kanye West Join Chance The Rapper In Chicago

Kanye West’s new album, Jesus Is King, is allegedly imminent. There’s supposed to be a listening party in New York City today, after which the album will be released. There was an event in Detroit on Friday night, and a listening party in Chicago yesterday.

That means that Kanye was in the area to drop in on his friend Chance The Rapper’s own concert, which took place at the United Center as part of the tour in support of his new album The Big Day. Kanye joined Chance for the Coloring Book track “All We Got,” the album’s opening song that features him and the Chicago Children’s Choir.

Watch video from the appearance below.