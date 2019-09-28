Jesus Is King Now Coming Sunday Says Kim Kardashian

Kanye West was supposed to release his new album Jesus Is King yesterday. This may shock you, but that didn’t end up happening.

Instead, Kanye held an event called Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Experience in Detroit, where he played the album and previewed an IMAX movie called Jesus Is Lord about his Sunday Service series. And according to his wife Kim Kardashian West, the album is now coming out on Sunday.

“Kanye’s doing a listening session in Chicago tomorrow, then NYC Sunday,” Kim wrote in an Instagram story last night. “He’s dropping the album Sunday. Just a few final tweaks to the mixes.” She added that “I can’t wait for you guys to see this @imax film in October.”

The Jesus Is King merch shop is open now. Every purchase will come with a digital copy of Jesus Is King upon its release. The album reportedly features guest appearances from Clipse and Kanye’s buddy Kenny G.