Kim Kardashian Shares Tracklist & Release Date For New Kanye West Album Jesus Is King

Last September, just three months after releasing his album Ye, Kanye West announced another new album called Yandhi. It was initially supposed to drop at the end of September, and then on Black Friday, and then was postponed indefinitely. There hasn’t been much word on Yandhi this year, but recordings from those sessions recently leaked, putting the entire project in jeopardy.

Now it looks like Kanye may be releasing another album entirely, almost a year to the day after Yandhi was originally supposed to drop. What has kept Kanye in the news this year is his Sunday Services, livestreamed ad hoc church worship services where he covers classic songs and converts his own hits into gospel music, choir and all. At Coachella, this also involved hawking ultra-expensive Sunday Service merch, which gave the whole ordeal an unpleasant religious huckster vibe. This past week he hosted a Sunday Service in Dayton honoring the victims of the recent mass shooting there. And now, based on a tweet from Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian today, it appears he is going to keep rolling with that theme.

As Hot New Hip Hop points out, Kardashian tweeted what looks to be a tracklist and release date for a new Kanye album called Jesus Is King written by hand on a manila folder. A release date of 9/27 is listed. Song titles include a number of religious references including “Baptized,” “Sweet Jesus,” “God Is,” and “Selah,” a common phrase from the Psalms that doubles as the name of a very old P.O.D. song. (Those guys were rapping about Jesus years before “Jesus Walks”!) Also on deck is “Water,” the new song Kanye debuted at Coachella Sunday Service. Check out the full tracklist and Kardashian’s tweet below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Clade”

02 “Garden”

03 “Selah”

04 “God Is”

05 “Baptized”

06 “Sierra Canyon”

07 “Hands On”

08 “Wake The Dead”

09 “Water”

10 “Through The Valley”

11 “Sunday”

12 “Sweet Jesus”

Jesus Is King is supposedly out 9/27, presumably via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.