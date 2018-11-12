Kanye West has, once again, postponed the release date for his much-anticipated forthcoming album, Yandhi. The project was initially set to drop in September, until Kanye postponed it to 11/23. Last night, following his performance at Camp Flog Gnaw with Kid Cudi, he tweeted that the album “isn’t ready yet” and he’ll “announce the release date once it’s done.”

The full tweet reads, “It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi. After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding.” Yandhi would’ve been Kanye’s third album this year — following ye and his Kid Cudi collab Kids See Ghosts — on top of the albums he produced for Pusha T, Nas, and Teyana Taylor.