Kanye West Delays Jesus Is King Release

Kanye West has reportedly delayed the release of his Jesus Is King album. Sources close to the situation have indicated to Billboard that West will no longer be dropping his project this Friday.

The gospel JIK album is following a similar trajectory/timeline to that of Yandhi, which was also delayed at the last-minute in 2018 and eventually scrapped altogether. Yeezy has remained tight-lipped about his upcoming LP outside of briefly mentioning it after Sunday Service last weekend in Wyoming. He was also later spotted out with producer Rick Rubin on Sunday night.

Variety also makes note of a meeting that recently took place in Wyoming between Def Jam reps and West’s team regarding the album’s release. This might be a point of contention, as Joe Coscarelli of The New York Times confirms that Kanye is currently in Wyoming trying to bring the project across the finish line, even though he’s hearing that the project won’t be coming this week.

Kim Kardashian was the one to actually break the news of Jesus Is King’s track list and 9/27 release date in an August post to Twitter. Even through Wednesday (9/25), she continued to retweet countdowns and send out teasers pointing to the project’s release. West is also reportedly putting on a special edition of Sunday Service in Detroit this Friday, which would have lined up with Jesus Is King’s arrival.

Billboard has reached out to Kanye’s reps for comment.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.