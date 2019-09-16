Kenny G Confirms Kanye West Collab

On Valentine’s Day of this year, Kanye West gifted Kim Kardashian with a private concert by none other than Kenny G. The famed smooth jazz saxophonist played “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” for Kardashian in a room otherwise filled only with roses in vases, the latest in a series of romantic gestures that also included proposing marriage in an empty stadium while an orchestra played Lana Del Rey’s “Young Forever.”

It seems that wasn’t the end of the Kanye-Kenny partnership. In a new interview with the Dallas Observer, Kenny G — born Kenneth Bruce Gorelick — says he has been in the studio with Kanye since then:

[West] reached out to me and wanted me to come and do [the Valentine’s Day performance]. I didn’t know him real well, but I was obviously flattered. He could not have been more welcoming. Since then we’ve actually been in the studio working on some music together. I can’t really say much else because he doesn’t really want anyone to talk about music before he releases it. Just suffice to say that we’re collaborating on some things, and nobody knows what’s going to happen.

Now, Kanye famously works with loads of different musicians, and much of the music he creates ends up never being released. But the prospect of some Kenny G action on Kanye’s upcoming album Jesus Is King would certainly be something.

In other Kanye news, he gave DJ Khaled a special paid of Yeezys directly off his own feet before hopping on a plane.