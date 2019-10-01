Dry Cleaning – “Viking Hair” Video

At the end of October, the promising UK Band To Watch Dry Cleaning are releasing their second EP of the year, the follow-up to August’s Sweet Princess. They’ve shared one song from the Boundary Road Snacks And Drinks EP so far, “Sit Down Meal,” and today they’re putting out another one, “Viking Hair,” this time with a music video to go along with it. This song features one of Florence Shaw’s spoken-word meditations over a fuzzy twang that builds itself into a froth. Here’s what the band had to say about the track and video in a statement:

Cactus Club is a weekly LGBT line dancing class and club where everyone is welcome. Based in Clapham, South London, it was established in 1993 and is run by Michael, Anne and Peter. Whilst recording ‘Viking Hair,’ we noticed the mood and rhythm of the song brought line dancing to mind. We found Cactus Club online and approached them to see if they would be interested in helping us to make a video. Dry Cleaning wish to thank the Cactus Club organizers and all the dancers who took part for sharing the fantastic atmosphere at their club with us, and for their enthusiasm and expertise.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

10/17 Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club

10/19 Bristol @ Simple Things Festival

10/20 Cardiff, UK @ SWN Festival

10/23 London, UK @ The Lexington

11/23 Glasgow, UK @ Great Western Festival

11/24 Sheffield, UK @ Picture House Social

02/12 Manchester, UK @ Gulliver’s

02/13 Edinburgh, UK @ Sneaky Pete’s

02/14 Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

02/15 Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

02/20 Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms

02/21 Liverpool, UK @ The Shipping Forecast

02/22 Birmingham, UK @ The Sunflower Lounge

02/28 Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

02/29 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

03/01 Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

03/03 London, UK @ Village Underground

Boundary Road Snacks And Drinks is out 10/25 on It’s OK. Pre-order it here.