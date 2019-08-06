Dry Cleaning – “Goodnight”

London post-punk quartet Dry Cleaning released their first proper single, an ode to Meghan Markle called “Magic Of Meghan,” just last month. Today, the new band share the second single from their forthcoming debut EP Sweet Princess.

On “Goodnight,” lead singer Florence Shaw recites personal musings, YouTube comments describing memories of songs, and advertising slogans over a bouncy bass line. It’s one of the first songs the band has ever written.

“The Youtube comments represent strangers sharing poignant memories. The phrases from ads suggest our bodies are naturally disgusting, that we ought to work harder, and that our relationships might fail,” Shaw says in a statement. “‘Goodnight’ is partly about feeling fed up with these ideas, and partly about feeling uplifted by openness on the internet.”

Listen to “Goodnight” below.

TOUR DATES:

08/08 – Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert *

08/09 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

08/10 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy

08/16 – Breacon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/21 – London, UK @ Schacklewell Arms

08/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

08/23 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

08/24 – Birkinhead, UK @ Future Yard Festival

10/19 – Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival

10/20 – Cardiff, UK @ SWN Festival

*= w/ Bodega

Sweet Princess EP is out 8/16 on It’s OK. Pre-order it here.