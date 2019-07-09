Dry Cleaning are a new post-punk-slanted, minimalist quartet hailing from London. Consisting of longtime friends Lewis Maynard, Tom Dowse, Florence Shaw, and Nick Buxton, the band initially formed after a karaoke party in 2017 and made some instrumentals. Six months later, Shaw — a university lecturer and picture researcher by day — joined the fold as their vocalist, a first-time endeavor for her. Now the group is announcing their first proper studio release and debut EP, Sweet Princess. They’re also sharing the video for the EP’s lead single.

“Magic Of Meghan,” directed by Sheffield-based artist Lucy Vann, tracks everyday views of city streets and happenings, reading into scenes we may initially deem mundane. All the while, Shaw’s deadpan spoken vocals shuffle among the band’s bouncing, punkish instrumentals. Her Grace Jones-like delivery presides over a scrappy field of vigorous garage tunes.

Here’s Dry Cleaning with more on the song:

“Magic of Meghan” is a celebratory song about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Dry Cleaning really like Meghan and think she is great. The song acknowledges that following the lives of those in the public eye can provide people with an escape; an outlet for difficult emotions, and subsequently help them to cope with hard times in their lives. The song is, in part, intended to serve as a thank you to Meghan for this service (“You got engaged on the day that I moved out. It’s ok. She’s a smasher, perfectly suited to the role.”). The song also aims to highlight how the news media dissect her decisions (“Never has one outfit been designed, to send so many messages”) and the creative ways they conceal the misogyny and racism that is sometimes behind what they write about her (“You’re just what England needs, you’re going to change us.”).

Watch the video for “Magic Of Meghan” below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Goodnight”

02 “New Job”

03 “Magic Of Meghan”

04 “Traditional Fish”

05 “Phone Scam”

06 “Convention”

TOUR DATES

07/19 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

08/08 – Brighton, UK @ Prince Albert *

08/09 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club Sat. Aug. 10 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy

08/16 – Breacon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/21 – London, UK @ Schacklewell Arms

08/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds Fri.

08/23 – Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement) Sat.

08/24 – Birkinhead, UK @ Future Yard Festival

10/19 – Bristol, UK @ Simple Things Festival

10/20 – Cardiff, UK @ SWN Festival

Sweet Princess EP is out 8/16 on It’s OK. Pre-order it here.