Cherry Glazerr – “Call Me” (Feat. Portugal. The Man)

Cherry Glazerr’s most recent full-length, Stuffed & Ready, has continually impressed us since its release this past February. It’s rocking, confident, and intoxicating to say the least. The band made its late-night TV debut last week on The Late Late Show With James Corden, and today they’re back with “Call Me,” a new collaboration with Portugal. The Man.
The track was produced by Cherry Glazerr’s Clementine Creevy, Ariel Rechtshaid, and Tabor Allen. “Call Me” feels like a breath of fresh air, sauntering along with a funky groove guided by congas and art-grunge guitar. Bizarrely enough, there’s an air of James Bond or Austin Powers here as a spatial synth melody lurches along in this asymmetrical, yet dramatic way. The lyrics take the shape of a call and response between Creevy and Portugal. The Man vocalist John Gourley.
Also of note, today the two bands are launching a “Call Me” fashion pop-up installation at the flagship Fred Segal store on Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles. The installation will feature garments and accessories inspired by the new song, and its opening will be celebrated today from 6-9PM PT with DJ sets by Cherry Glazerr, Portugal. The Man, and DJ Allie Teilz. The pop-up will be live at Fred Segal through 10/14.
Check out “Call Me” below, where you’ll also find Cherry Glazerr’s fresh set of tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
10/07 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall
10/08 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford
10/09 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Galera
10/19 – Guadalajara, MX @ Coordenada Festivale
10/23 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/25 – Tempe, AZ @ Coco-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium
10/26 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/27 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
10/31 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
11/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas
12/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
12/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
“Call Me” is out now on Secretly Canadian.