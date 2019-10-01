Cherry Glazerr – “Call Me” (Feat. Portugal. The Man)

Cherry Glazerr’s most recent full-length, Stuffed & Ready, has continually impressed us since its release this past February. It’s rocking, confident, and intoxicating to say the least. The band made its late-night TV debut last week on The Late Late Show With James Corden, and today they’re back with “Call Me,” a new collaboration with Portugal. The Man.

The track was produced by Cherry Glazerr’s Clementine Creevy, Ariel Rechtshaid, and Tabor Allen. “Call Me” feels like a breath of fresh air, sauntering along with a funky groove guided by congas and art-grunge guitar. Bizarrely enough, there’s an air of James Bond or Austin Powers here as a spatial synth melody lurches along in this asymmetrical, yet dramatic way. The lyrics take the shape of a call and response between Creevy and Portugal. The Man vocalist John Gourley.

Also of note, today the two bands are launching a “Call Me” fashion pop-up installation at the flagship Fred Segal store on Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles. The installation will feature garments and accessories inspired by the new song, and its opening will be celebrated today from 6-9PM PT with DJ sets by Cherry Glazerr, Portugal. The Man, and DJ Allie Teilz. The pop-up will be live at Fred Segal through 10/14.

Check out “Call Me” below, where you’ll also find Cherry Glazerr’s fresh set of tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

10/07 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall

10/08 – Oxford, MS @ The Lyric Oxford

10/09 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Galera

10/19 – Guadalajara, MX @ Coordenada Festivale

10/23 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/25 – Tempe, AZ @ Coco-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium

10/26 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/27 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

10/31 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

11/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas

12/27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

12/28 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

“Call Me” is out now on Secretly Canadian.