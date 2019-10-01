Over the past few years — since around the time To Pimp A Butterfly came out — there’s been a lot of crossover between the rap and jazz worlds. But that’s nothing new to the veteran jazz pianist Robert Glasper, who’s been incorporating hip-hop into his music and working with rappers for years. Glasper’s resume is crazy. Over the years, he’s worked with Jay-Z, Kanye West, Q-Tip, J Dilla, Mac Miller, and, yes, Kendrick Lamar. (Glasper played on five songs from To Pimp A Butterfly.) A few years ago, Glasper formed the supergroup August Greene with Common and Karriem Riggins, and they released a really good album together. Last year, Black Star staged a surprise reunion during Glasper’s residency at the Blue Note. And now Robert Glasper has made a mixtape.

Later this week, Glasper will release Fuck Yo Feelings, a collaborative effort that he’s calling a mixtape. Fuck Yo Feelings comes from a two-day studio session. Glasper invited rappers, singers, and jazz players to come through for improvised, organic collaborations, and he put together a hell of a guest list. The mixtape features contributions from Yasiin Bey (the former Mos Def, a longtime Glasper collaborator), Denzel Curry, Rapsody, Herbie Hancock, Terrace Martin, YBN Cordae, Bilal, Andray Day, and Mick Jenkins, among many others. The man got Herbie Hancock and YBN Cordae on the same song. That’ll be something to hear.

The new record is scheduled to coincide with another Glasper residency at the Blue Note. This time, he’s playing at the legendary jazz club for a full month — 56 shows in 28 days. That stretch, which starts the day Fuck Yo Feelings comes out, includes shows with Yasiin Bey and Esperanza Spalding, and it’ll also include tributes to J Dilla, Stevie Wonder, and Roy Hargrove.

Glasper hasn’t shared any songs from Fuck Yo Feelings yet, but he has dropped a seven-minute documentary about the sessions, so we get to hear a few bits and pieces. The mixtape out later this week. Below, check out the documentary, the tracklist and the lineup of shows planned for Glasper’s Blue Note residency.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro” (Feat. Affion Crockett)

02 “This Changes Everything” (Feat. Buddy, Denzey Curry, Terrace Martin, & James Poyser)

03 “Gone” (Feat. YBN Cordae, Bilal, & Herbie Hancock)

04 “Let Me In” (Feat. Mick Jenkins)

05 “In Case You Forgot”

06 “Indulging In Such”

07 “Fuck Yo Feelings” (Feat. Yebba)

08 “Endangered Black Woman” (Feat. Andra Day & Staceyann Chin)

09 “Expectations” (Feat. Baby Rose & Rapsody)

10 “All I Do” (Feat. SIR, Bridget Kelly, & Song Bird)

11. “Aah Whoa” (feat. Muhsinah & Queen Sheba)

12 “I Want You”

13 “Trade in Bars Yo” (Feat. Herbie Hancock)

14 “DAF Fall Out”

15 “Sunshine” (Feat. YBN Cordae)

16 “Liquid Swords”

17 “DAF FTF”

18 “Treal” (Feat. Yasiin Bey)

19 “Cold”

BLUE NOTE RESIDENCY:

10/03-06 – Robert Glasper Trio Feat. Yasiin Bey

10/08-09 – Robert Glasper Acoustic Trio Feat. Vincente Archer & Damion Reid

10/10 – Robert Glasper Acoustic Trio Feat. Vincente Archer & Justin Tyson

10/11-13 – Robert Glasper Trio Feat. Vincente Archer & Damion Reid

10/15-16 – Robert Glasper & Esperanza Spalding with Justin Tyson

10/17-20 – Robert Glasper: Stevie Wonder Tribute Feat. Luke James

10/22-23 – Robert Glasper Tribute to Roy Hargrove

10/24-27 – Robert Glasper: J Dilla Tribute Feat. T3 of Slum Village & More

10/29 – 11/03 – The Original Robert Glasper Experiment

Fuck Yo Feelings is out 10/3 on Loma Vista.