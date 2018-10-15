Watch Black Star’s Surprise Reunion At Robert Glasper’s Blue Note Residency

Robert Glasper is currently in the middle of a residency at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City, which will total 24 nights and 48 shows when it wraps up at the end of the month. He’s been bringing special guests to the show pretty much every night — Anderson .Paak joined him last week to cover Slum Village — and last night, the announced guest was Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def.

But that wasn’t all Glasper had in store: Black Star reunited on Saturday night, just a few weeks after their only album together so far celebrated its 20th anniversary. The collaborative project between Bey and Talib Kweli teased new music earlier this year, but they stuck to old material last night.

After bringing out .Paak again for the Slum Village cover, Bey came out to add his bars from “Ms. Fat Booty” to it. They moved onto Aretha Franklin’s “One Step Ahead,” which the song samples, and then Kweli came out to perform Black Star’s “Thieves In The Night” and his own track “Love Language.” Watch video of the surprise Black Star reunion via Brooklyn Vegan below.