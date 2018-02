Black Star, the hip-hop duo composed of Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) and Talib Kweli, are apparently working on a new album with Madlib. HipHopDX reports that Bey announced the news during a surprise appearance at a Madlib DJ set in Denver today, and he also said that the project will be out sometime this year. Black Star’s last (and only) album, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star, came out in 1998. Listen to audio of Bey making the announcement below.