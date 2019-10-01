Gucci Mane & Iggy Pop Star In New Gucci Campaign

CREDIT: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Gucci Mane has got his own Gucci campaign. The rapper is a focal point for the fashion brand’s 2020 lineup. Today, they’ve released a promo video that was directed by Harmony Korine and features Gucci, Iggy Pop, and Sienna Miller and is soundtracked by Giorgio Moroder’s 1978 track “Chase.” Gucci is even going so far as to use an image from the campaign as the album cover for his forthcoming WOPTOBER II, which will be released in a couple weeks. Check out the promo video and some selections from the campaign below.

Tags: Giorgio Moroder, Gucci Mane, Harmony Korine, Iggy Pop