Gucci Mane & Iggy Pop Star In New Gucci Campaign

Gucci Mane has got his own Gucci campaign. The rapper is a focal point for the fashion brand’s 2020 lineup. Today, they’ve released a promo video that was directed by Harmony Korine and features Gucci, Iggy Pop, and Sienna Miller and is soundtracked by Giorgio Moroder’s 1978 track “Chase.” Gucci is even going so far as to use an image from the campaign as the album cover for his forthcoming WOPTOBER II, which will be released in a couple weeks. Check out the promo video and some selections from the campaign below.
Getting ready for the party. The artist whose stage name pays homage to the House, #GucciMane @laflare1017 stars in the #ComeAsYouAre_RSVP campaign for the #GucciCruise20 collection, the image is also the cover of his new album #Woptober2. Shot by #HarmonyKorine, the new campaign is conceived by @alessandro_michele and art directed by @christophersimmonds. #AlessandroMichele