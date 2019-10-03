Water From Your Eyes – “Adeleine” Video

Water From Your Eyes — the New York duo made up of Nate Amos and Rachel Brown — are releasing a new album, Somebody Else’s Song, at the end of the month. They’ve shared two tracks from it so far, “Break” and “Bad In The Sun” (the latter landed on our best songs of the week list), and today they’re back with another song, “Adeleine,” a groovy and intricately wired one that sounds as push-and-pull as the internal conflict it’s about.

“Lyrically the song deals with wondering if you missed your shot at something, if you deserve or will get another chance, and the presence/importance of another person in your life and the process of dealing with transitioning relationships,” the band explained in a statement. “The difficulty of ‘pull(ing) the lever’ and knowing that ‘nobody else could make me leave me behind.’ We just thought Adeleine was a cool name, worked well with the rhyme scheme.”

The track comes with a video that shrinks Amos and Brown down to miniature puppet size. Watch and listen below.

Somebody Else’s Song is out 10/25 on Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.