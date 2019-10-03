Watch Taylor Swift Speak British With Phoebe Waller-Bridge In SNL Promo

Taylor Swift is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, fresh off the release of her latest album Lover. She’ll appear alongside host Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who became an Emmys darling a few weeks ago for her show Fleabag. (Swift has gone on record as a Fleabag fan.) In their promo together, Swift speaks some Britishisms and then asks Waller-Bridge whether or not she wrote the script. She says she did. Sounds sorta like “London Boy!”

Last week’s Saturday Night Live guest was Billie Eilish. After Swift, the next musical guest is Camila Cabello.

Watch Swift and Waller-Bridge’s promo below.