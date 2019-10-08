Omni – “Courtesy Call” Video

Omni are back today with the third single from Networker, their first album for Sub Pop. “Courtesy Call” follows “Sincerely Yours” and “Skeleton Key” and finds the Atlanta trio letting a bit of oxygen into their tightly wound post-punk sound. It begins with a reference to an “after hours history lesson and a smile that keeps you guessin’.”

“Courtesy Call” arrives today with a video directed by Omni’s Frankie Broyles. It’s a lo-res affair that depicts the band in VHS-style footage. Check it out.

Networker is out 11/1 on Sub Pop.