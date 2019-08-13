Omni – “Sincerely Yours” Video

Since the release of their sophomore album Multi-task on Trouble In Mind two years ago, Atlanta indie-rockers Omni have signed to Sub Pop. Back in April, the trio released a pair of singles, “Delicacy” and “I Don’t Dance,” on the recently reactivated Sub Pop Singles Club. Today, Omni are announcing their label debut called Networker. It’s due out this fall, but today we get a preview via lead single and opening track “Sincerely Yours,” which they’re sharing along with a video.

This tune feels more complex than the skeletal yet mystical post-punk the trio is known for. An intricate lead melody makes up for the lack of atmosphere, while a fuzzed-out electric guitar intertwines with a throbbing bass line. An apathetic vocal tone makes the title “Sincerely Yours” sound not so sincere when it’s repeated in the chorus.

Of “Sincerely Yours,” frontman Philip Frobos says in a press release, “The last couple of years marked a lot of friends making the 9 to 5 career change. While I’m aware that there are many advantages to that lifestyle, the song is written from an outsider’s perspective while remaining close to their struggles.” Directed by Omni’s own Frankie Broyles, the video is a collage of clips shot through an x-ray-like filter as the band plays the song in a neon lit room.

Watch the video for “Sincerely Yours” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sincerely Yours”

02 “Courtesy Call”

03 “Moat”

04 “Underage”

05 “Skeleton Key”

06 “Genuine Person”

07 “Present Tense”

08 “Blunt Force”

09 “Flat Earth”

10 “Networker”

11 “Sleep Mask”

TOUR DATES:

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room

11/02 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop Bar

11/03 – Raliegh, NC @ Kings Raleigh

11/04 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

11/10 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City Festival

11/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotov

11/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

11/13 – Berlin, DE @ BERGHAIN KANTINE

11/14 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

11/15 – Le Havre, FR @ Mc Daids

11/18 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

11/19 – Lille, FR @ La Bulle

11/20 – Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique

11/21 – Colmar, FR @ Le Grillen

11/22 – St. Gallen, CH @ Palace St. Gallen

11/23 – Lyon, FR @ Sonic

11/25 – Brighton, UK @ Hope

11/26 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade (Bristol)

11/27 – Manchester, UK @ YES

11/28 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono (Glasgow)

11/29 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social

11/30 – London, UK @ Oslo

Networker is out 11/1 on Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.