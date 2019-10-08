Cigarettes After Sex – “Falling In Love”

Cigarettes After Sex announced Cry, their second album overall and first for Partisan, with lead single “Heavenly.” Today Greg Gonzalez has another gentle and languid track to share. “Falling In Love” continues to explore the lovesick, bleary terrain this project specializes in.<--more-->

Per Gonzalez, it’s a product of a long-distance relationship:

My girlfriend and I, our relationship was long distance for so long, so we developed as a couple mostly over the phone. The second verse is about how we would go see the same movie at the same time like it was a date, even though we were living in separate cities.

I think there’s something cosmic about this one. I wrote the music before our relationship started. I wasn’t in love at all then, I was just writing about love and what it’d be like to be in love again. Two years later I actually fell in love again, and that’s what it took to finish the song.