Record Store Day Announces Black Friday 2019 Releases

Record Store Day is now basically two separate days — the main one in April and its Black Friday offshoot. The latter is just around the corner on 11/29, and today the organization behind RSD has announced what exclusives will be hitting a local record store near you. This year’s crop includes:

  • Two new Paul McCartney songs, “Home Tonight” and “In A Hurry,” which were recorded during the sessions for his last album Egypt Station. The songs will come out on 11/22, and then a double A-side 7″ will be an RSD exclusive.
  • Todd Rundgren covering Squeeze’s “Bang Bang” on a 7″.
  • The Wrens’ 1994 debut album, Silver, is being released on vinyl for the first time for its 25th anniversary.
  • Jenny Lewis is releasing a 7″ called On The iPhone with iPhone demos of “Rabbit Hole” and Bob Dylan’s “Standing In The Doorway.”
  • Norah Jones 7″ featuring her recent song, “I’ll Be Gone,” with Mavis Staples and a new one, “Playing Along,” which features Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank & the Bangas.
  • A 7″ featuring Nick Lowe and Wilco’s recorded performance of “Cruel To Be Kind” from 2012.
  • A recording of last year’s Joni Mitchell’s 75th birthday celebration concert featuring performances from Brandi Carlile, Glen Hansard, Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones, and more.
  • Kings Of Leon’s Day Old Belgian Blues 12″ featuring live recordings from their 2004 European tour.
  • The Regrettes’ holiday 7″ with a new song called “Holiday-ish” featuring Wallows’ Dylan Minnette.
  • A reissue of Gun Club’s live album, Sex Beat 81, that was released in 1984.
  • Arcade Fire are reissuing their debut single “Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels),” in a style that replicates the June 2004 original.
  • The Hold Steady’s Four On Ten, collecting four songs that were previously only released digitally.
  • Katy Perry’s “Never Really Over” b/w “Small Talk” 12″.

You can view the full list here.

Tags: Record Store Day