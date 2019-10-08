Record Store Day Announces Black Friday 2019 Releases

Record Store Day is now basically two separate days — the main one in April and its Black Friday offshoot. The latter is just around the corner on 11/29, and today the organization behind RSD has announced what exclusives will be hitting a local record store near you. This year’s crop includes:
- Two new Paul McCartney songs, “Home Tonight” and “In A Hurry,” which were recorded during the sessions for his last album Egypt Station. The songs will come out on 11/22, and then a double A-side 7″ will be an RSD exclusive.
- Todd Rundgren covering Squeeze’s “Bang Bang” on a 7″.
- The Wrens’ 1994 debut album, Silver, is being released on vinyl for the first time for its 25th anniversary.
- Jenny Lewis is releasing a 7″ called On The iPhone with iPhone demos of “Rabbit Hole” and Bob Dylan’s “Standing In The Doorway.”
- Norah Jones 7″ featuring her recent song, “I’ll Be Gone,” with Mavis Staples and a new one, “Playing Along,” which features Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank & the Bangas.
- A 7″ featuring Nick Lowe and Wilco’s recorded performance of “Cruel To Be Kind” from 2012.
- A recording of last year’s Joni Mitchell’s 75th birthday celebration concert featuring performances from Brandi Carlile, Glen Hansard, Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones, and more.
- Kings Of Leon’s Day Old Belgian Blues 12″ featuring live recordings from their 2004 European tour.
- The Regrettes’ holiday 7″ with a new song called “Holiday-ish” featuring Wallows’ Dylan Minnette.
- A reissue of Gun Club’s live album, Sex Beat 81, that was released in 1984.
- Arcade Fire are reissuing their debut single “Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels),” in a style that replicates the June 2004 original.
- The Hold Steady’s Four On Ten, collecting four songs that were previously only released digitally.
- Katy Perry’s “Never Really Over” b/w “Small Talk” 12″.
You can view the full list here.