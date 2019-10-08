Record Store Day Announces Black Friday 2019 Releases

Record Store Day is now basically two separate days — the main one in April and its Black Friday offshoot. The latter is just around the corner on 11/29, and today the organization behind RSD has announced what exclusives will be hitting a local record store near you. This year’s crop includes:

Two new Paul McCartney songs, “Home Tonight” and “In A Hurry,” which were recorded during the sessions for his last album Egypt Station. The songs will come out on 11/22, and then a double A-side 7″ will be an RSD exclusive.

Todd Rundgren covering Squeeze’s “Bang Bang” on a 7″.

The Wrens’ 1994 debut album, Silver, is being released on vinyl for the first time for its 25th anniversary.

Jenny Lewis is releasing a 7″ called On The iPhone with iPhone demos of “Rabbit Hole” and Bob Dylan’s “Standing In The Doorway.”

Norah Jones 7″ featuring her recent song, “I’ll Be Gone,” with Mavis Staples and a new one, “Playing Along,” which features Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tank & the Bangas.

A 7″ featuring Nick Lowe and Wilco’s recorded performance of “Cruel To Be Kind” from 2012.

A recording of last year’s Joni Mitchell’s 75th birthday celebration concert featuring performances from Brandi Carlile, Glen Hansard, Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones, and more.

Kings Of Leon’s Day Old Belgian Blues 12″ featuring live recordings from their 2004 European tour.

The Regrettes’ holiday 7″ with a new song called “Holiday-ish” featuring Wallows’ Dylan Minnette.

A reissue of Gun Club’s live album, Sex Beat 81, that was released in 1984.

Arcade Fire are reissuing their debut single “Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels),” in a style that replicates the June 2004 original.

The Hold Steady’s Four On Ten, collecting four songs that were previously only released digitally.

Katy Perry’s “Never Really Over” b/w “Small Talk” 12″.

You can view the full list here.