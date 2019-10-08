Robert Smith Says The Cure Are Working On Three Albums, Including One Out This Year

Robert Smith has been talking about a new Cure album for a while now. It’ll be “dark,” inspired by the loss of his mother, father, and brother, it has the working title Live From The Moon, and the plan is to have it out by Christmas. And even though it’ll be the Cure’s first album in over a decade, NME reports that fans won’t have to wait that long for another follow-up.

In a new Spanish-language interview with the Mexican music publication Zócalo, Smith reveals that the Cure have actually been working on three albums simultaneously. “Actually I have prepared three albums, two of them more advanced,” Smith said, according to Google Translate. “The first will be the one that we will release very soon. I think that the first single, or the whole album, will come out this Christmas, or a little earlier. It has the title of Live From The Moon and it will surely change its name.”

“The second album, which I already have more advanced, refers to much freer pieces and with a more pronounced, stronger sound,” Smith continued (once again, this has been translated from Spanish). “And that to record them has to be live, yes, with that experience of putting together a concept based on the interpretation of the moment.”

And finally, Smith says, “The third, which is crazy, is a noise disc, with different aspects and environments, all based on experiences on a stage or on my paths, in situations where noise is present and to which we are so accustomed that we don’t pay attention.”