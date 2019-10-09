Green Day Debut “Ready, Fire, Aim” In NHL Telecast

Green Day’s thirteenth studio album Father Of All… is coming next February. Following that release, the legendary pop-punk band are headed out on the HELLA MEGA TOUR with Weezer and Fall Out Boy next summer. Green Day shared the new album’s title track last month, and shortly afterward they performed it on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Now, the band are sharing a second single from the album.

“Ready, Fire, Aim” is apparently the new NHL anthem. The track premiered tonight during a sports telecast featuring professional hockey players like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin before the New Jersey Devils versus Philadelphia Flyers game on NBCSN. The band plays the song in the rink backed by sick flames and special effects as a montage of players rolls. “Ready, Fire, Aim” will continue to be featured on NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey and NHL on NBC broadcasts as a hype-up anthem throughout the 2019-2020 season, part of a two-year deal Green Day recently signed with the league.

Watch the clip below.

Fire. Ready. Aim.

@GreenDay’s new song provides the perfect soundtrack for a new season of #WNH. #NHLGreenDay pic.twitter.com/FoPrC3TTzU — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) October 9, 2019

Father Of All is out 2/7 on Reprise.