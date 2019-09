This week, Green Day shared a new single and announced that they’re heading out on a joint “HELLA MEGA TOUR” with Weezer and Fall Out Boy next summer. And last night, they went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to play that new single and promote that HELLA MEGA TOUR. “Father Of All…” is the title track and lead single of Green Day’s new album out in February, and you can watch Billy Joe Armstrong and company rip through it below.

Father Of All is out February 2020.