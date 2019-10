Vancouver psych-rock veterans Black Mountain released their new album Destroyer earlier this year. They followed that up a couple of months ago with a one-off cover of Black Sabbath’s “Junior’s Eyes.” And now they’re back with another standalone single, a propulsive, synth-streaked jam called “What’s Your Conquest?” “Easton / Hawkes flippin’ east London eggs on some Cold War blocks,” says frontman Stephen McBean. “Un, Deux, Trois — another pop explosion!” Listen below.