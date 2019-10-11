Nicolas Godin – “The Border” Video

The French duo Air put out a greatest hits album a few years back, but recently its members have been mostly focused on their own endeavors: Jean-Benoît Dunckel released a new album last year, and next year Nicolas Godin is releasing a solo album of his own, the follow-up to 2015’s Contrepoint. He’s sharing a new song from it today, “The Border,” with a hypnotic video directed by Alden Volney.

“I wrote this song thinking of the great architect Mies van der Rohe,” Godin said in a statement. “He built the Barcelona pavilion in 1929 on the hill of Montjuic in Barcelona and this building swept away all the past of the history of architecture to open a new page of human history, making the world enter into modern architecture. In short, it’s the story of someone who asks some others to follow him to the Spanish border by the sea to show them a new path towards freedom and peace…leaving everything behind.”

Watch the video for the track below.

“The Border” is out now via Because Music. A new album is due out next year.