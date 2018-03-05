JB Dunckel – “Space Age”

Air’s JB Dunckel is close to releasing his new latest solo album. Titled H+, it’s inspired by transhumanism, the philosophy that the human race can overcome obstacles including but not limited to mortality by enhancing biology with technology. But as we can see from Dunckel’s new single, the album’s utopian vision extends beyond merely embracing your own personal cyborg destiny.

“Space Age” feels as vast as its subject matter, a rippling sprawl of sound that successfully captures the feeling of drifting out into the great wide open. This may not surprise you coming from one of the minds behind Moon Safari, but Dunckel explains the song is about his hope that we as a species can venture beyond the closest neighbors in our solar system toward unexplored realms of the Milky Way:

“Space Age” is an epic sounding track to illustrate the mankind interest to spread in Space. Car companies can send cars in space now and the time has come for us to travel further. It’s also a song about our animal state of mind, our ability to be violent and our taste for wars. Let me dream about a better peaceful future up there. Stars visions will bring us love and we will be too occupied to build shelters to fight each other.

Listen below, and if you enjoy it, be sure to check out previous singles “Hold On” and “Love Machine.”

H+ is out 3/16 on Sony France. Pre-order it here.