Jaime, Alabama Shakes leader Brittany Howard’s first album under her own name, is a genuine marvel. The weird, cathartic, exploratory genius that coursed through the band’s 2015 sophomore set Sound & Color is given even more room to run wild, resulting in a wide range of sounds that feel both retro and futuristic without landing on “retro-futuristic.” She’s a legend in our midst, and her album is well worth your time.

For proof of this, look no further than Howard’s performance last night on The Late Late Show With James Corden. She and her band pulled off a suave and commanding run through “Stay High,” the song with Terry Crews in the video. It’s a slow-burn soul track that lets Howard really strut her stuff. She does just that, but it never seems like she’s showing off, just creating an outlet for an inspiration that’s hard to contain. When it was all said and done, Corden exclaimed, “That is the best performance we have ever had on this show, bar none!”

Watch below.

Jaime is out now on ATO.