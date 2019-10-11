St. Vincent has already gotten a lot of mileage out of her 2017 album MASSEDUCTION. Last year, she released a stripped-down reimagined version of the album called MassEducation. Earlier this year, she performed “Masseduction” with Dua Lipa at the Grammys and released a new video for the song. And now, she’s giving us a whole MASSEDUCTION remix album.

Today, Pitchfork reports, St. Vincent has announced Nina Kraviz Presents MASSEDUCTION Rewired, a new album of remixes curated by Russian DJ Nina Kraviz. It’ll feature remixes of MASSEDUCTION songs from the likes of Jlin, Laurel Halo, Steffi, Midland, Mala, Batu, and more. Listen to Kraviz’s architectural dance-music rework of “New York” and check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Hang On Me (Batu Remix)

02 Pills (Bjarki Remix)

03 Pills (Population One Remix)

04 Pills (PTU Remix)

05 Masseduction (Midland’s Mass Seduction Remix)

06 Sugarboy (Emika Allegiance Remix)

07 Sugarboy (ChicagoPhonic Sound System Remix by Hieroglyphic Being)

08 Los Ageless (EOD Remix)

09 Happy Birthday Johnny (Fred P Remix)

10 Savior (Buttechno Remix)

11 New York (Nina Kraviz Vocal Mix)

12 New York (Nina Kraviz x Lucy Dubbed Out Mix)

13 Fear The Future (PTU Remix)

14 Young Lover (Laurel Halo Remix)

15 Young Lover (Roma Zuckerman Remix)

16 Dancing With a Ghost (Pearson Sound Remix)

17 Slow Disco (EOD Remix)

18 Slow Disco (Nina Kraviz Gabber Me Gently Remix)

19 Smoking Section (Jlin Remix)

20 Smoking Section (Mala Remix)

21 Fast Slow Disco (Steffi Remix)

Nina Kraviz Presents MASSEDUCTION Rewired is out 12/13 via Loma Vista.