Vagabon, aka Lætitia Tamko, is gearing up to release her self-titled follow-up to 2017’s debut album Infinite Worlds. However, the album rollout was hit with a few unexpected delays. Along with a change to the album title, lead single “Flood Hands” became “Flood,” and a number of lyrics were changed and rewritten. This rework required a push on the release date, but Vagabon is now expected this Friday. When we interviewed Tamko back in August, she hadn’t announced the changes to the album yet.

However, now she’s ready to release another song called “Every Woman,” which was initially “All The Women,” and it’s being shared alongside a gorgeously directed video. “Every Woman” is a bit more folky, trilling strings uplift the end of each chorus, and stacked vocal layers give the otherwise quiet strumming and peaceful instrumental an unexpected dimensionality.

This cosmic aspect propels the track into a space of inhabitance — a space where the manifolds of introspective reflection feel mirrored and shiny, rather than dull and gloomy. That glowing, radiant shininess is totally captured in the accompanying video. Directed by Lino Asana, the video sees Tamko camping in a transparent bubble tent surrounded by props that look ripped right out of an Urban Outfitters catalog. I won’t lie, the clip makes camping look somewhat appealing to me (but only if Tamko lets me borrow the bubble tent).

Here’s what Tamko had to say about the track and its visual:

“Every Woman” is the thesis of my album so I wanted the visuals to represent transparency and to create a world for this thesis statement to live inside of. It’s an ode to all those who feel different and who actively search and fight for space. When I was approached by Cameroonian filmmaker, Lino Asana, I was really, really excited to work with an artist from my country. There was this immediate understanding of one another. So many scenes of this video feel reminiscent of my early life in Cameroon, the chores I would do as a kid, the way we lived simply and humbly. The bubble displayed in this video represents an invitation to find yourself in this world.

Watch the video for “Every Woman” below.

Vagabon is out 10/18 via Nonesuch Records. Pre-order it here.