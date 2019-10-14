Turnover – “Number On The Gate”

The Virginia Beach band Turnover are releasing a new album, Altogether, in a couple weeks, the follow-up to 2017’s Good Nature. Their music has gotten smoother and smoother over time since they first started making music a decade ago, and the advance singles from their latest — “Much After Feeling,” “Plant Sugar,” and “Parties” — are some of their vibiest yet.

Today, they’re sharing a pulsing new track called “Number On The Gate.” “Push me all the way down/ Make me want to get far away,” Austin Getz sings on it. “Live up in a big house/ Number on the gate/ Trouble lurking outside.” Listen to it below.

Altogether is out 11/1 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.