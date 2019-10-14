Okeechobee 2020 Lineup

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival took 2019 off, but the event — which takes place in Okeechobee, Florida — is coming back for 2020, and today they’ve revealed their lineup. Headliners include Vampire Weekend, Mumford & Sons, Bassnectar, and Rüfüs Du Sol, and the undercard includes Haim, Sublime With Rome, Blood Orange, Bob Moses, Earthgang, Glass Animals, Alison Wonderland, Clairo, Machine Gun Kelly, Flatbush Zombies, and Lucy Dacus.

It’s one of the first 2020 festival lineups that have been released, and might give some indication as to where the rest of the year is going.

Okeechobee 2020 will take place from 3/5-8 at Sunshine Grove in Okeechobee, FL. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (10/18) — more details here.