Fran is the project of Chicago’s Maria Jacobson. Originally an actor by trade, she bought a guitar and taught herself to play while working at a summer repertory theater in rural Indiana. She began writing songs while teaching English in a small city in Mexico. And upon returning to Chicago, she got a band together and started recording them.

A Private Picture, Fran’s deeply personal debut album, is out next month. We’ve already heard one song, the patriarchy-smashing lead single “Company.” And now Jacobson and her band have shared another, the effortless catchy “So Surreal.” As Jacobson explains:

So Surreal is about daydreaming. There’s a huge disconnect between the world we create in our minds and the external world. In our minds, we jump from scene to scene, we see ourselves as more than and less than we are. We are constantly imagining the possibilities of relationships, dreams, jobs, pursuits. You have to be a Buddhist monk to just walk down the street. Our daydreams have real power and can transform our lives — but they also pull us out of the momentum of what’s happening. This song tries to capture that frenzy of being pulled in too many directions at once, even if it’s all in your head.

The song’s accompanying music video, directed by Tony Duvall, is an homage to the late-90’s/early-2000s pop music videos of Jacobson’s youth. “The gorgeous sets and costumes, the bright lights with roving cameras, the flawless dance moves. This is my jacked-up version of an N’Sync music video,” she says. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Now”

02 “Company”

03 “So Surreal”

04 “Time And Place”

05 “In My Own Time”

06 “(I Don’t Want You To Think) I’ve Moved On”

07 “A Private Picture”

08 “Desert Wanderer”

TOUR DATES:

11/08 Cincinnati, OH @ The Hub OTR

11/09 Columbus, OH @ Bourbon St. Bar

11/10 Buffalo, NY @ Electric Ave.

11/11 Hudson, NY @ Spotty Dog

11/12 Middletown, CT @ Mac650

11/13 Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s Pub

11/14 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

11/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Anthorna Gallery

11/16 Washington, DC @ 7 Drum Live

11/17 Asheville, NC @ Beau Dome

11/18 Athens, GA @ Flicker Bar

11/19 Atlanta, GA @ DM

11/20 Louisville, KY @ Kaiju

11/23 Chicago, IL @ Hideout Inn

A Private Picture is out 11/15 on Fire Talk Records. Pre-order it here.