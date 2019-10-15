Teebs – “Black Dove” (Feat. Sudan Archives)

Last month, Mtendere Mandowa announced the first new Teebs album in five years, Anicca, with a great new track called “Studie” that featured Animal Collective’s Panda Bear. Today he’s back with another new song from it, a collaboration with Sudan Archives’ Brittney Parks, who has a new album of her own, Athena, coming out in a few weeks as well.

“She really deserves the world’s ears and eyes,” Teebs said of the team-up, and their song together, “Black Dove,” certainly highlights Parks, with a stop-start shuffle where she stretches out short phrases: “I’m stupid/ I’m foolish/ I’m dumb/ I’m young/ I’m dancing/ I’m flying/ Black dove…” It’s compact but intoxicating. You can listen to it below.

Annica is out 10/25 via Brainfeeder. Pre-order it here.