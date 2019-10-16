SXSW 2020 Announces First Round Of Artists

It’s October, and we’re starting to see the first festival lineups of 2020. Today we get a big one: the first list of performers for next year’s SXSW.

This is different from your average lineup reveal for a couple reasons. Despite its exponential growth over the years, SXSW is still largely focused on up-and-coming artists. The performers will be spread around Austin in hundreds of showcases and parties rather than cordoned into one contained area. And perhaps most relevant to today’s news, this really is only the beginning — SXSW announces its lineup in many waves, and often some of the most enticing names aren’t confirmed until very close to the event. In fact, SXSW is still accepting applications through Friday, 10/25.

That said, there are already some good ones in the mix. Some who’ve received prior coverage on this website include Kristin Hersh, Dry Cleaning, Hater, Strange Ranger, Partner, Ellis, Common Holly, Margaret Glaspy, Corridor, Just Mustard, Cloud Rat, Beabadoobee, Jane Weaver, Lido Pimienta, Bethlehem Steel, Blushh, Cadence Weapon, Necking, Video Age, and Drinking Boys And Girls Choir. Check out the full list below.

The explicitly music-focused portion of SXSW 2020

Accü (Carmarthen UK-WALES)

ACTORS (Vancouver CANADA)

Adam French (Congleton UK-ENGLAND)

Aiming For Enrike (Oslo NORWAY)

AKA (Cape Town SOUTH AFRICA)

Alex the Astronaut (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Ali Barter (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Alien Tango (Murcia SPAIN)

Altre di B (Bologna ITALY)

Amanda Black (Mthatha SOUTH AFRICA)

ANAVITÓRIA (São Paulo BRAZIL)

Andrea Cruz (Puerto Rico PUERTO RICO)

Angelica Garcia (El Monte CA)

Antti Paalanen (Kokkola FINLAND)

Approachable Members Of Your Local Community (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Arre! Arre! (Malmö SWEDEN)

Art d’Ecco (Victoria CANADA)

Automelodi (Montreal CANADA)

Bad Waitress (Toronto CANADA)

Baker Boy (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Bakers Eddy (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Banditos (Birmingham AL)

Bang Bang Romeo (Doncaster UK-ENGLAND)

Barbara Nesbitt (Austin TX)

Barbi Recanati (Buenos Aires ARGENTINA)

Baseball Gregg (Bologna ITALY)

Beabadoobee (London UK-ENGLAND)

Beachtape (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Ben&Ben (Manila PHILIPPINES)

Bethlehem Steel (Brooklyn NY)

Better Person (Berlin GERMANY)

Bill and the Belles (Johnson City TN)

Birthday Club (Houston TX)

Black Country, New Road (Cambridge UK-ENGLAND)

Blushh (Los Angeles CA)

BLXPLTN (Austin TX)

Bootblacks (New York NY)

Borealis Rex (New Orleans LA)

Bourgeois Mystics (Austin TX)

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Cadence Weapon (Toronto CANADA)

Campfire Social (Wrexham UK-WALES)

Candeleros (Madrid SPAIN)

Cape Weather (Los Angeles CA)

Capyac (Austin TX)

Caracoles (Canary Islands SPAIN)

Carla Geneve (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Casey Neill & The Norway Rats (Portland OR)

Cassper Nyovest (Mafikeng SOUTH AFRICA)

Ceci Juno (Guayaquil ECUADOR)

The Chairs (Taiwan TAIWAN)

Charlie Faye & The Fayettes (Austin TX)

Chestnut (Los Angeles CA)

ChihiroYamazaki+ROUTE14band (Tokyo JAPAN)

Clean Cut Kid (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Cloud Rat (Mount Pleasant MI)

Colin Gilmore & Nicolette Good: Ladder To The Moon (Austin TX)

Common Holly (Montreal CANADA)

Como Las Movies (Austin TX)

Con Brio (San Francisco CA)

Corridor (Montreal CANADA)

Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Cromosapiens (Monterrey MEXICO)

Cruz Cafuné (Tacoronte SPAIN)

Dan García (Mexico City MEXICO)

Daniel Casimir & Tess Hirst (London UK-ENGLAND)

Dawn Avenue (Tres Marias MEXICO)

Declan J Donovan (Essex UK-ENGLAND)

Deeper (Chicago IL)

Devarrow (Halifax CANADA)

Devours (Vancouver CANADA)

Donna Blue (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

Do Nothing (Nottingham UK-ENGLAND)

Drinking Boys and Girls Choir (Daegu SOUTH KOREA)

Dry Cleaning (London UK-ENGLAND)

DTSQ (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

The Dunts (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Early James (Birmingham AL)

Easy Wanderlings (Pune INDIA)

eldanidonoso (Santiago CHILE)

El Dorado (Mexico City MEXICO)

Elephant Stone (Montreal CANADA)

Ellis (Hamilton CANADA)

Emma Jean Thackray (London UK-ENGLAND)

Enno Cheng (Taiwan TAIWAN)

Eoin Smith (Dublin IRELAND)

eX-Girl (Kichijoji JAPAN)

Family Jools (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

Fanclub (Austin TX)

Far Caspian (Leeds UK-ENGLAND)

FEET (Coventry UK-ENGLAND)

Ferris & Sylvester (London UK-ENGLAND)

The fin. (Kobe JAPAN)

Fire EX. (Taiwan TAIWAN)

Flyying Colours (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

The Foreign Resort (Copenhagen DENMARK)

FRANKIIE (Vancouver CANADA)

The Frights (San Diego CA)

fuvk (Austin TX)

Gena Rose Bruce (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Gewalt (Berlin GERMANY)

Ghetto Kumbé (Bogotá COLOMBIA)

Glue Trip (João Pessoa BRAZIL)

Good Morning (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Goon (Los Angeles CA)

GRIP (Atlanta GA)

Grrrl Gang (Yogyakarta INDONESIA)

Hachiku (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Hala (Detroit MI)

Hardwicke Circus (Carlisle UK-ENGLAND)

Hater (Malmö SWEDEN)

Hedonutopia (Istanbul TURKEY)

Henry Brun & The Latin Playerz (San Antonio TX)

High Heavens (Austin TX)

Hiperson (Chengdu CHINA)

HMLTD (London UK-ENGLAND)

Horse Jumper of Love (Boston MA)

Housecall (Dallas TX)

HTRK (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

ings (Seattle WA)

Islet (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Jadu Heart (London UK-ENGLAND)

Jane Weaver (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Jan Verstraeten (Sint-Niklaas BELGIUM)

Jason Hawk Harris (Los Angeles CA)

Jeannel (Berlin GERMANY)

Jekyll (Blackpool UK-ENGLAND)

Jeremie Albino (Toronto CANADA)

The Jones Family Singers (Houston TX)

Jordan Mackampa (London UK-ENGLAND)

Just Mustard (Dundalk IRELAND)

Kae Astra (Austin TX)

Kælan Mikla (Reykjavik ICELAND)

KAINA (Chicago IL)

Kate Bollinger (Charlotesville VA)

Kate Clover (Los Angeles CA)

KAZKA (Kyiv UKRAINE)

Kiki Valera (Seattle WA)

Kings of the Beach (Vigo SPAIN)

Kiwi Jr. (Toronto CANADA)

Knife Wife (Washington DC)

Kokoroko (London UK-ENGLAND)

Kristin Hersh (Providence RI)

Lady Donli (Abuja NIGERIA)

La Garfield (Guadalajara MEXICO)

Laveda (Albany NY)

Leif Vollebekk (Montreal CANADA)

Leon Of Athens (Athens GREECE)

LET’S MARS (Tel Aviv ISRAEL)

Lido Pimienta (Toronto CANADA)

Lilla Vargen (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Lorine Chia (Los Angeles CA)

Los Moustros del Espacio Exterior (Culiacán MEXICO)

LOS WILDS (Madrid SPAIN)

Louis Prince (Orange County CA)

Lower Tar (Los Angeles CA)

Luna Luna (Dallas TX)

Magnolian (Ulaanbaatar MONGOLIA)

Malin Pettersen (Oslo NORWAY)

Manifest Destiny’s Child (Denton TX)

Mapache (Los Angeles CA)

Margaret Glaspy (New York NY)

Maria y Jose (Tijuana MEXICO)

Martha Wash (New York NY)

The Mastersons (Los Angeles CA)

Mauskovic Dance Band (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

Max Chinasky (Cancún MEXICO)

me&you (Sacramento CA)

Merk (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

MICHELLE (New York NY)

Michigander (Kalamazoo MI)

Mikie Rivera (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Mirella Cesa (Guayaquil ECUADOR)

Mir Fontane (Camden NJ)

Mobley (Austin TX)

Model/Actriz (Boston MA)

Mojo Juju (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Moonchild Sanelly (Port Elizabeth SOUTH AFRICA)

Moon Kissed (New York NY)

Moon Panda (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Morena Leraba (Mafeteng LESOTHO)

The Murder Capital (Dublin IRELAND)

Myylo (Los Angeles CA)

Nadia Nakai (Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA)

Nanpa Básico (Medellín COLOMBIA)

Natalie McCool (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Native Sun (Brooklyn NY)

Necking (Vancouver CANADA)

Neck of the Woods (Vancouver CANADA)

Negative Gemini (Los Angeles CA)

NekoJam (Taipei City TAIWAN)

Neoma (Cuenca ECUADOR)

Neuza (Fogo CABO VERDE)

New Fame (Da Nang VIETNAM)

Nico LaOnda (New York NY)

Nicolás Molina (Castillos URUGUAY)

Night Dreamer (Los Angeles CA)

Nobody’s Girl (Austin TX)

Nonso Amadi (Toronto CANADA)

Noya Rao (Leeds UK-ENGLAND)

Olivier Cong (Hong Kong HONG KONG)

Orchards (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

The Orielles (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Otha (Oslo NORWAY)

Ötzi (Oakland CA)

Pachará (Mexico City MEXICO)

Partner (Windsor CANADA)

Pearla (Brooklyn NY)

Pearl & the Oysters (Gainesville FL)

Perfect Son (Warsaw POLAND)

Petrol Girls (Graz AUSTRIA)

P.H.F (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Pictish Trail (Isle Of Eigg UK-SCOTLAND)

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs (Newcastle Upon Tyne UK-ENGLAND)

Pizzagirl (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Pom Poko (Oslo NORWAY)

Porridge Radio (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Purple Pilgrims (Coromandel NEW ZEALAND)

Qlowski (London UK-ENGLAND)

Quinn Christopherson (Anchorage AK)

Richard Spaven (London UK-ENGLAND)

Riders Against the Storm (Austin TX)

Roan Yellowthorn (Camden ME)

Rosehip Teahouse (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Ruby Boots (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Ruth Koleva (Sofia BULGARIA)

RVG (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Samba De La Muerte (Caen FRANCE)

Sammy Brue (Ogden NY)

Samthing Soweto (Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA)

San Cha (Los Angeles CA)

San Mei (Gold Coast AUSTRALIA)

San Saba County (Austin TX)

Sarah Klang (Gothenburg SWEDEN)

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers (Chapel Hill NC)

Savannah Sgro (Nashville TN)

Sen Morimoto (Chicago IL)

Shady Nasty (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Shah (Toronto CANADA)

Shana Falana (Kingston NY)

Shell of a Shell (Nashville TN)

SHIJIN (Schwarz-Bart/Galland/Braff/David) (Paris FRANCE)

Simi (Lagos NIGERIA)

Sleeping Brain (Taipei TAIWAN)

$NOT (Lake Worth FL)

Sofia Macchi (Mexico City MEXICO)

Sofia Portanet (Berlin GERMANY)

Sonoda (Los Angeles CA)

Spirit Was (Queens NY)

Spooky Mansion (Los Angeles CA)

Stealing Sheep (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Stella Sommer (Berlin GERMANY)

Strange Ranger (Philadelphia PA)

SUMIN (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Taimane (Honolulu HI)

Tallies (Toronto CANADA)

Tamtam (Riyadh SAUDI ARABIA)

TC Superstar (Austin TX)

Theon Cross (London UK-ENGLAND)

There (Tel Aviv ISRAEL)

Thornetta Davis (Detroit MI)

TisaKorean (Houston TX)

Tolliver (Los Angeles CA)

Tomar and the FCs (Austin TX)

The Tomboys (Kobe JAPAN)

Tony True and the Tijuana Tres (Monterrey MEXICO)

Topographies (San Francisco CA)

Totemo (Tel Aviv ISRAEL)

Tufan Derince (Diyarbakir TURKEY)

UCHIKUBIGOKUMON-DOUKOUKAI (Tokyo JAPAN)

The Underground Youth (Berlin GERMANY)

Vandoliers (Fort Worth TX)

Vanishing Twin (London UK-ENGLAND)

Video Age (New Orleans LA)

Virginia Wing (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Waco Brothers (Chicago IL)

The Wandering Hearts (London UK-ENGLAND)

We Are The Grand (Santiago CHILE)

Weird Milk (London UK-ENGLAND)

Western Youth (Austin TX)

When Chai Met Toast (Cochin INDIA)

Why Bonnie (Austin TX)

WILD (Los Angeles CA)

XCELENCIA (Caguas PUERTO RICO)

The Yawpers (Denver CO)

YAYOI DAIMON (Tokyo JAPAN)

Young Deji (Houston TX)

Young Georgian Lolitaz (Tbilisi GEORGIA)