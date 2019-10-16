Pendant – “Rubber Band”

Pendant are releasing their debut album, Through A Coil, in a couple weeks. Project leader Christopher Adams, formerly of the Bay Area band Never Young, has only shared the title track from it so far, but today he’s back with its second single, “Rubber Band,” a deliriously crunchy bit of mangled guitars and skyscraping melodies. “Won’t you come over/ Stretch around me/ And stay,” Adams sings in an earnest howl. “Holding like a rubber band does/ Tension keeps us in place.” Listen to it below.

Through A Coil is out 11/8 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.