Cartalk – “Wrestling”

Back in the summer, Cartalk — the project of Los Angeles-based musician Chuck Moore — released the excellent single “Noonday Devil,” and today they’re back with another new song, “Wrestling.” It has a chiming twang, snaking guitar and bashing drums barreling through the internal battle that happens when you have something you really want to say but can’t find the right way to say it.

Moore compares themselves to people that are a little more poised, a little more sure of themselves. “She gets her point across so well,” Moore sings, their voice bleeding into a runaway bridge: “Can we be like then?/ When we were nothing but friends and I felt fine with you? A reflection I hope to find soon…” Listen below.

“Wrestling” is out now.