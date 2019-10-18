Frankie Cosmos, Emperor X, Fog Lake, & More Pay Tribute To David Berman On New Compilation Late Homework

Since Silver Jews and Purple Mountains leader David Berman passed away a couple months ago, a lot of artists have paid tribute to the late musician by covering his songs. Those artists have included his one-time Silver Jews bandmate Stephen Malkmus, Bill Callahan, Animal Collective, Kevin Morby and Woods, First Aid Kit, and many more.

Earlier this month, a bunch of musicians got together to release a tribute album for Berman, and today a bunch of different musicians have come together to do the exact same thing. The new one, Late Homework, is a testament to how wide-ranging and influential Berman’s words and music really are.

Artists contributing to this compilation include Frankie Cosmos (under the name Franz Charcoal, doing “Death Of An Heir Of Sorrows”), Emperor X (doing “Horseleg Swastikas”), Fog Lake (“Slow Education”), Hello Shark (“Sleeping Is The Only Love”), Florry (“Tennessee”), Karl Blau (“Snow Is Falling In Manhattan”), Romantic States, and many more. The compilation was organized by Fog Lake’s Aaron Powell, Florry’s Francie Medosch, and Friendship/Hour’s Michael Cormier, and it’s being put out through the Philadelphia label Dear Life Records.

All proceeds from the compilation will go toward Shatterproof, a non-profit dedicated to ending the devastation that addiction causes families. You can stream it below, and pay-what-you-can for it over here.

Late Homework, The Songs Of David Berman is out now via Dear Life Records.