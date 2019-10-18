Gang Starr – “Bad Name”

A few weeks ago, we got the first new track from Gang Starr — the duo of DJ Premier and Guru — in 16 years, “Family And Loyalty.” Today, a whole new Gang Starr album has been announced. It’s called One Of The Best Yet and it’ll be out on 11/1. DJ Premier started putting the album together in September 2017, and it’ll come out almost a decade after Guru’s death in 2010.

“I never lost faith, or wavered. I still felt it inside of me, it just happened to be nine years later (after Guru’s passing),” Premier said in a press release. “We all want the things we want right now, but I am a patient guy. I hung in there and I just kept believing.”

One Of The Best Yet includes guest features from Q-Tip, Talib Kweli, Royce Da 5’9″, Ne-Yo, J. Cole (who was on the previously-released track), and more. Gang Starr’s last album, The Ownerz, came out in 2003. Listen to new track “Bad Name” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Sure Shot (Intro)”

02 “Lights Out” (Feat. M.O.P.)

03 “Bad Name”

04 “Hit Man” (Feat. Q-Tip)

05 “What’s Real” (Feat. Group Home & Royce D 5’9″)

06 “Keith Casim Elam (Interlude)”

07 “From A Distance” (Feat. Juru The Damaja)

08 “Family And Loyalty” (Feat. J. Cole)

09 “Get Together” (Feat. Ne-Yo & Nitty Scott)

10 “NYGz/GS 183rd (Interlude)”

11 “So Many Rappers”

12 “Business Or Art” (Feat. Talib Kweli)

13 “Bring It Back Here”

14 “One Of The Best Yet (Big Shug Interlude)”

15 “Take Flight (Militia Pt. 4)” (Feat. Big Shug & Freddie Foxx)”

16 “Bless The Mic”

One Of The Best Yet is out 11/1. Pre-order it here.