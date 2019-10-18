Wiki – “Fee Fi Fo Fum” & “Smarty Jones” (Feat. Cleo Reed)

NYC indie rap mainstay Wiki returned last month with the Madlib-produced “Eggs,” his second song of the year following February’s “Cheat Code.” Today he’s doubling his 2019 output with a pair of exceptional new tracks.

“Fee Fi Fo Fum” finds Wiki rapping over a psychedelic trap beat by Tony Seltzer that feels like a community of backwards samples living inside a computer. “Fee Fi Fo Fum,” he raps, “New York giant, here I come for Puerto Rican rum.” The other half of this two-song drop is “Smarty Jones,” a collaboration with R&B experimentalist Cleo Reed. Laron’s beat for the track is a glitchier and more abstract take on the same aesthetic, a sonic environment that Wiki runs wild through. I don’t know if he’s ever sounded more casually in command of his craft than he does right here.

Hear both new songs below.