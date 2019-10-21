Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders – “Get The Money” (Feat. Chrissie Hynde, Joe Walsh, & Duff McKagan)

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders is the side project in which the Foo Fighters drummer recruits a bunch of all-star collaborators for some low-stakes rock ‘n’ roll fun. On the upcoming Get The Money, Hawkins’ roster of co-conspirators includes Foo friends Dave Grohl and Pat Smear plus LeAnn Rimes, Perry Farrell, Nancy Wilson, Jon Davison, Roger Taylor, Mark King, and more. Grohl and Davison showed up on lead single “Cross The Line,” and an even higher-wattage assemblage of rock royalty are on board for single #2.

The album’s title track brings together two Ohio legends, Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde and Eagles/James Gang guitarist Joe Walsh. And Walsh isn’t the only six-string hero on the track; it also features Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses. Together the lot of them have cooked up a reggae-inflected burner that breaks into something like a flamenco bridge with all the requisite guitar heroics. It’s a proggy classic-rock curio that reminds me of late Zeppelin or some bizarro version of Queens Of The Stone Age.

Hear “Get The Money” below.

Get The Money is out 11/8 on Shanabelle/RCA. Pre-order it here.